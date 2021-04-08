The Premier League clubs likely to benefit from amazing free transfers with big names up for grabs

This summer is likely to see some of football’s most sought after names available for nothing.

Lionel Messi is among a host of star names in the last few months of their contracts along with friend Sergio Aguero and rival Sergio Ramos.

Aguero, Messi and Ramos will soon be out of contract and will have no shortage of takers

Miracle.com has picked out some of the best who are set to be free agents in June, starting with Barcelona legend Messi.

Lionel Messi: Barcelona – 33 years old

Messi was close to leaving last summer, but eventually opted to remain in Spain.

However, it is thought he is more open to signing a new deal at Camp Nou now there has been a change of presidency.

Should he leave then the likely options in Europe are Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City where his old boss, Pep Guardiola is in charge.

A move to Manchester City could still materialise for Messi, who can leave Barca for free if he doesn't agree a new deal

David Alaba: Bayern Munich – 29 years old

Several clubs have been linked with Alaba, but the Bayern and Austria ace is said to favour Real Madrid.

In the Premier League, Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to have registered interest, but it appears LaLiga will be the decorated player’s next stop.

Alaba has won nine league titles in Germany and the Champions League twice.

In February he said it wasn’t an easy decision to decide to leave. “I’ve been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me… I haven’t decided where I’m going next.”

Alaba will be 29 when his contract at Bayern Munich expires and after winning everything at club level

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Milan – 22 years old

The goalkeeper is only 22, but has been a mainstay between the sticks since he was a teenager.

Reports in January suggested Milan had offered Donnarumma a deal worth up to £6million annually, but no agreement has been made between the two parties.

And this apparent stalling on signing a new contract is said to have alerted Chelsea.

A move to Stamford Bridge would surely spell the end of Kepa’s time in England.

Donnarumma first played in the Milan first team in 2015 and has been a superstar since the age of 17

Sergio Aguero: Man City – 32 years old

After ten years and 181 Premier League (and counting) Aguero will leave City.

His goals have won them titles, but the Champions League eludes him though he could fix that this season.

Aguero has been linked with PSG and Barcelona, but Chelsea are also thought to be front runners.

Recent reports suggest the striker is keen to stay in England and attempt to become the top scoring player in Premier League history.

Aguero will leave Man City after ten years as the club's star striker

Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool, 30 years old

With each week, Wijnaldum appears closer to the Anfield exit.

The midfielder has been a key player to the club’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp, but may find the lure of Barcelona hard to resist.

There are reports he has already agreed a contract to link up with compatriot Ronald Koeman.

Barca’s financial problems put them off chasing Wijnaldum last summer but the fact he’s soon to be a free agent makes his acquisition even more appealing.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but decided to see out the final year of his Anfield contract

Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid – 35 years old

He may be 35, but the Real Madrid captain is still one of the best in his position – and he knows it.

Having spent the last 15 years in the Spanish capital, he believes he has earned the right to command his next move.

“I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want.

“I will perform at the highest level. If not, I stay at home. If not, it wouldn’t be worth it. That I’m fine with my age is no accident.”

Man United have previously been interested in signing him, while PSG are also an option.

Ramos has won five league titles and four Champions Leagues in his 15 years at Real Madrid where he is also the captain.

Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich – 32 years old

Bayern Munich sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, has confirmed that Jerome Boateng will leave the club this summer.

The decision was a joint one and Salihamidzic is hopeful the long serving centre-back leaves with titles.

Having joined Bayern in 2011, he has won eight Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Man United tried to sign him in 2018 when Jose Mourinho was in charge and Boateng revealed he considered them and PSG.

“Not because I wanted to leave Bayern Munich, by all means. It was no escape, but rather the thrill of a new challenge. I feel completely contented at Bayern – one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Now he will get that new challenge – and Mourinho is still looking for an experience centre-back.

The centre-back has been with Bayern since leaving Man City in 2011

Memphis Depay: Lyon – 27 years old

As well as Liverpool’s Wijnaldum, Koeman is looking to recruit Depay.

The Barca manager has turned it around in Spain, with the club now just one point behind leader Atletico Madrid,

Depay was targeted last year, but ended up remaining in France.

If the 27-year-old former Man United player is signed it would be good business considering Wijnaldum is close and Eric Garcia is also expected to join for free, too.