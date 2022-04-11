The Presidency: Eight Cards to Understand Everything in the First Round

The game is over, nothing is going well. The first round of the presidential election took place this Sunday, and it was Emmanuel Macron who came out on top with 27.8% of the vote from Marine Le Pen (23.2%) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (22%). In an election marked by a strong boycott, the incumbent president resisted better than expected, while the right and left have almost disappeared from the map. Here are eight cards to sum up this election.
1. Participation: Good Students Stay the Same
The first round of the presidential election reached an all-time high again this Sunday, with 26.3% of voters not traveling. This is much higher than in 2017 (22.2%), but down from the 28.4% we recorded on April 21, 2002. Where were the ballot boxes left the most? First in Overseas, with more than 50% dieting almost everywhere, then in Corsica, this election habit, and in Hauts-de-France,…
