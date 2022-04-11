The Presidency: Eight Cards to Understand Everything in the First Round

The game is over, nothing is going well. The first round of the presidential election took place this Sunday, and it was Emmanuel Macron who came out on top with 27.8% of the vote from Marine Le Pen (23.2%) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (22%). In an election marked by a strong boycott, the incumbent president resisted better than expected, while the right and left have almost disappeared from the map. Here are eight cards to sum up this election.