Supporters of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold the national flag during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 3, 2022. Pakistan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he would demand early elections after dispelling the no-confidence. challenged and alleged that the conspiracy to topple his government had failed.Rahmat Gul / The Associated Press

Pakistan’s prime minister threw the country into political limbo on Sunday, alleging that the United States was attempting to oust him and quashing a no-confidence vote he was prepared to lose. He then ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly so that new elections could be held.

Imran Khan’s moves appeared to trigger a constitutional crisis: Pakistan’s Supreme Court should rule on their legality, but it was adjourned till Monday and…