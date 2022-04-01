The president’s cumbersome son, Hunter Biden, mired in his Ukrainian affairs

Hunter Biden is talking about him again. The son of the Democratic president, the family’s black sheep, known for his former crack addictions, his alcohol problems and his questionable financial and business affairs, is the subject of an investigation by the Justice Ministry, which has intensified in recent months. Is . celon cnn, The testimony is increasing. For his part, Donald Trump doesn’t hesitate to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to reveal “compromising” information on Hunter Biden, amid the war in Ukraine.