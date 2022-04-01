The Price Of Carbon Is Rising Today—Here’s What You Can Expect

Federal carbon price hikes for everyone today — but some Canadians can expect to get more money back from the program than others, and may see their rebates come in sooner and more often.

Canadians living in jurisdictions that do not have carbon pricing policies in place receive federal benefit payments to compensate for higher prices. Beginning July, individuals and families in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario will receive their federal tax-exempt climate action stimulus payment (CAIP) automatically every quarter.

Taxes were paid annually on time through refundable tax credits. In last year’s budget, the federal government announced that CAIP payments would now arrive quarterly.

Payment is expected on its 15th day…