The price of the Asus RTX 3090Ti TUF and STRIX LC?

A small leak from the North American continent gives us a much more precise idea of ​​what the price of the RTX 3090Ti will be. As you can imagine, this fare is particularly spicy. It is a Canadian retailer who has listed and unveiled the GeForce RTX 3090Ti TUF Gaming OC and ROG STRIX LC. The TUF model would thus be offered at a price of 4,649 CAD (3,683 USD) while the STRIX LC (version with liquid cooling) could cost 5,234 CAD (4,148 USD). This leak can be considered reliable even if we know that Nvidia communicates almost at the last moment on the final price. However, there is no doubt that the guys at Asus do not have information to build their rates.

RTX 3090Ti TUF and STRIX LC: prices that sting

For those who have followed, the course of the RTX 3090 Ti has been particularly chaotic since its announcement at the very beginning of the year. The map was postponed due to design issues and eventually it will be launched by the end of March.

The RTX 3090 Ti will obviously be the top of the Ampere range while announcing the upcoming arrival (late summer) of the replacement range. This last card should be particularly energy-intensive while its future substitutes also promise to be voracious. Inflation which, however, is beginning to really raise questions.