The Priest Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Release date

The Priest is a Malayalam film starring Mammootty In the lead role. The film was written and directed by debutant Joffin T. Chacko. Ready to become a horror thriller, The Priest also stars in a Malayalam movie Manju warrior, Nikhila vimal, Shrinath bhasi, Baby Monica, and Saniya iyyapan In the lead roles. The makers have released a first look poster featuring Mammootty as a priest studying the Bible in front of the church. The film gets a U / A certificate and is expected to be released on 4 March 2021.

The director Joffin Tea Chaco
the creator Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, VN Babu
The script Deepu Pradeep, Shyam Menon
story Joffin Tea Chaco
Enacted Mammootty
music Rahul Raj
The cinematographer Akhil George
Editor Shamir mohammad
Construction organization Anto Joseph TMT Company & RD Illumination
Release date 4 March 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil

The Priest Movie Cast

The Priest Tamil Movie Teaser

Watch all the latest teaser videos from Mammotty the Priest here,

The Priest Trailer

Pujari tamil movie songs

Priest Movie First Look

