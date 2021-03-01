The Priest Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Release date

The Priest is a Malayalam film starring Mammootty In the lead role. The film was written and directed by debutant Joffin T. Chacko. Ready to become a horror thriller, The Priest also stars in a Malayalam movie Manju warrior, Nikhila vimal, Shrinath bhasi, Baby Monica, and Saniya iyyapan In the lead roles. The makers have released a first look poster featuring Mammootty as a priest studying the Bible in front of the church. The film gets a U / A certificate and is expected to be released on 4 March 2021.
|The director
|Joffin Tea Chaco
|the creator
|Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, VN Babu
|The script
|Deepu Pradeep, Shyam Menon
|The style
|work
|story
|Joffin Tea Chaco
|Enacted
|Mammootty
|music
|Rahul Raj
|The cinematographer
|Akhil George
|Editor
|Shamir mohammad
|Construction organization
|Anto Joseph TMT Company & RD Illumination
|Release date
|4 March 2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil
The Priest Movie Cast
The Priest Tamil Movie Teaser
Watch all the latest teaser videos from Mammotty the Priest here,
The Priest Trailer
Pujari tamil movie songs
Priest Movie First Look
