The province of the north banned the production of pizza in the factory

Various inspections that uncovered “low levels of control of food hygiene” at the factory led the prefect to make this decision.

The North’s prefecture has banned the production of pizza at the Boutoni factory in Caudry, following several serious cases of contamination of children by the Escherichia coli bacterium and possibly deaths linked to consumption of these products, the North Prefecture said on Wednesday.

,Industrial activity of food production in relation to the factory’s two pizza production lines» is de coudrey «stopped“Can we read in a prefectural decree issued on 1 April that the AFP was able to consult, …