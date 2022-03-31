The public has been warned against a social media scam offering Cadbury’s free chocolate

cadbury has urged customers not to fall prey to a scam that claims to give consumers a free Easter chocolate.

The scam is circulating on social media, with people claiming to have received messages from their contacts with links to register for a free Easter chocolate basket.

Sharing a picture of a WhatsApp message, a Twitter user said that the message was sent to him by his family members and was “spreading like wildfire”.

“Maybe it’s worth telling your people not to click it,” he said.

Members of the public have been warned not to follow links, enter sensitive details in a fraudulent site, or pass on messages.

A Cadbury spokesperson said, “We have been made aware of a post circulating on social media claiming to give consumers a free Easter chocolate basket.”

