The Pune Software Professional Claims That He Regularly Talks To Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk On Twitter Know In Detail

Pranay Pathole, a 23-year-old software professional from Pune, Maharashtra, has claimed that he often interacts with the world’s richest businessman Elon Musk on the micro-blogging site Twitter. According to him, he has spoken to Elon Musk on many issues and is keen to work with him in future. He told that about 4 years ago Elon Musk had replied to one of his tweets for the first time. After this, Elon Musk sent him a direct message in the year 2020 and since then he has been in constant talks with the American billionaire.

Pranay Pathole says that he regularly talks to billionaire Elon Musk via direct message on issues such as technical content, the need for multi-planetary life and sending humans to Mars. Pathole currently works with Tata Consultancy Services. He is very much influenced by Elon Musk and dreams of meeting Elon Musk face to face. Prannoy considers Elon Musk as a role model and wants to work with him in the future.

He said that he often used to tweet about technical stuff by tagging Elon Musk. In the year 2018, he tweeted about some auto wiper sensors and within a few minutes Elon Musk replied to his tweet. Much to Pathol’s delight, Musk sent a direct message on Twitter in December 2020, answering his question on the Raptor engine used by SpaceX to build a large rocket Starship.

He said, “After that our conversation started through message. I used to tweet him some interesting technical things and then he used to reply to it. I think he found my tweets interesting and interesting. My tweets are of Elon Musk.” Attention was drawn and he started replying.” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is very active on Twitter and is constantly connected with his followers.

