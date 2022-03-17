The Quarry: The Spiritual Sequel to Until Dawn Coming Soon to PS5, Xbox and PC

Developers Supermassive Games, to whom we owe Until Dawn and the anthology Dark Pictures, have just announced a new narrative horror game filled with partying teenagers and bloodthirsty psychopaths. In The Quarry, published by 2K, the player leaves the icy chalet lost in the Canadian mountains to come and suffocate under the exhausting heat of a summer camp. The decor changes, but the codes remain. By developing this new project, the studio intends to rely on its long expertise in the genre in order to deliver a successful interactive experience.

surprise announcement We attended a screening of the trailer and then had a chat for about ten minutes with Will Byles, executive creative director at Supermassive Games.

A new narrative horror game with scatterbrained teenagers

This summer, would you like to go on vacation with a group of young people who only think about partying? If so, know that 2K and Supermassive Games invite you to take it easy with nine carefree instructors in a summer camp lost in the middle of nowhere. In the program ? Flirts, choices, deaths and blood. According to Will Byles, Executive Creative Director at Supermassive Games, The Quarry is a spiritual sequel toUntil Dawn. This means that we find the same genre, namely a narrative horror game in the purest spirit “teen movie”, the same type of gameplay, based on choices and QTEs, and the same type of atmosphere with humor and bloody kills. Nevertheless, after having designed Hidden Agenda and three episodes of Dark Pictures, the studio wishes to rely on its expertise to go further in its ambitions: on paper, The Quarry is supposed to become the future reference of the genre.

A cast that will make you scream

In order to build a memorable horror Interactive Drama, the British company first surrounded itself with a cast of choice. David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Jurassic World), Brenda Song (Dollface), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), or even Lin Shaye (Freddy) are among the merry men that the player will be brought to rub shoulders. “Young actors love it, while older ones see it as a kind of challenge” says Will Byles. This casting confirms in any case the target targeted by Supermassive Games with actors who have played in successful horror films. Then, on the writing side, the studio took the time to analyze what fans expect from such a production with humor, stupid decisions that the player can make if he wishes, as well as real consequences that can cause the death of a protagonist. Finally, The Quarry should offer gameplay that goes further in its interactions with the characters and the universe. For example, it will be necessary to conduct the investigation effectively so as not to end up in prison. Several difficulty modes are on the program, just to not leave casual players on the floor, while offering a challenge to regulars of the genre. A film mode is even included in order to watch the game as if it were a film, without having to touch the pad. Practical for devouring a good ice cream at the same time. Supermassive Games has also thought of integrating a system of “return before death“, a kind of rewind which will save the lives of characters whose destiny ends abruptly. Its use is limited to three tries, and the feature will not unlock until the end of the first run. Users who have ordered the Deluxe Edition will have this feedback from their first game.

Friday the 13th, but in 2022

The Quarry tells the story of nine young instructors from an American summer camp who meet for a last night of celebration without children to manage and without supervising staff. However, things go wrong. The fine team finds itself attacked by “inhabitants“Thirsty for blood. Soon, vital decisions take precedence over the carelessness of the first moments. Cornelian choices follow one another and make friendships or break relationships. “Any protagonist can be the star of the show, or die before dawn” explique Supermassive Games. Technically, the announcement video reveals a technique that seems solid, with easily recognizable actors. We will have to wait to have the game in our hands to gauge the side “strange valley” that we often notice in the productions of the British developer. The Quarry will also offer multiple online or local play. Up to seven users will be able to join online to choose key decisions by voting. Local play is also part of it. In this mode, each player will control their own protagonist (much like in Dark Pictures Anthology). “We’re partnering because Supermassive Games is simply the best at what it does, and we’re big fans of the studio. The chance to work with one of the great creative minds in our industry doesn’t come often, and we’re thrilled to take this journey together with The Quarry.said David Ismailer, President of 2K, in the official press release issued.

The Quarry, developed by Supermassive Games and published by 2K, will arrive on June 10, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC (Steam).