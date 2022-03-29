The Queen attends Prince Philip’s memorial service a year after his death

The Queen shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey for her late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, caved in through a side door to ease the distance of her seat. entered the church.

The monarch entered the abbey on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk in his seat alone, alleviating concerns about unspecified “mobility issues” that have plagued his public in recent months. Attendance is limited.

Her choice of escorts will be seen as a vote of support for Andrew when he settles a trial involving his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Elizabeth, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, did not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, though…