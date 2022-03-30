The Queen attends the memorial service for Prince Philip

The Queen made her first public appearance in five months when she joined the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service for her “remarkable” husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Photo: AFP

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who had been with his wife for more than seven decades, died in April at their Windsor Castle home, two months before his 100th birthday.

Only 30 mourners were able to attend her funeral due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the Queen sat poignantly alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the royal vault of the palace’s St George’s Chapel.

Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday