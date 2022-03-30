The Queen being escorted by Prince Andrew at the Philip Memorial

Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues on Wednesday to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey, with a side door to reduce the distance of her seat. Through the caves entered the church.

Queen Elizabeth II attends a service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. (source: Associated Press)

The monarch entered the abbey on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk in his seat alone, alleviating concerns about unspecified “mobility issues” that have plagued his public in recent months. Attendance is limited. Her choice of escorts will be seen as a vote of support for Andrew after he settles a trial involving his relationship with the late convicted sex…