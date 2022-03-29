The Queen will attend Prince Philip’s Thanksgiving service to pay tribute to her husband. UK News

The Queen will attend a service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey this morning, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Service Her Majesty will be seen at an outdoor public event for the first time since 5 February, when she Meet the locals in the ballroom at Sandringham House To mark accession day.

she had been Unable to attend Commonwealth Day service earlier in March And she has been absent from other events in recent months due to concerns about her health.

Image: Only 30 mourners were allowed at the Duke’s funeral. photo: AP

Read more: ‘He used to burn mustard on the roof’: Royal family lifts lid on Duke’s mischievous side