Electronic music producer and composer Mira Calix, who released several records through Warp Records for more than two decades, has died.

news was Confirmed in a statement by Warp Records who did not specify the cause of death. “Mira was not only an extremely talented artist and musician,” Tana’s statement said. “She was also a beautiful, caring person who touched the lives of all who had the honor of working with her.”

The statement also noted that the artist, real name Chantal Passamonte, was one of the first women to be signed to Warp Records in the mid-’90s. “We are very proud of her immense creative output; her artwork, videos and music were a true reflection of what an innovative, pioneering and wonderful soul she was.