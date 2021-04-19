LATEST

The Race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot Will Go Down to the Wire

The 2020-21 English Premier League season is heading for the house stretch. It has been a novel season due to the Covid-19 pandemic with few followers within the stands for a lot of matches. That created a unique ambiance in stadiums throughout the nation.

Whereas the race for the highest spot within the standings is at all times a important focus for soccer followers around the globe, the race for the Golden Boot Award, which works to the league’s high objective scorer annually can be an vital competitors that followers pay shut consideration to.

Proper now, there are three gamers who’re within the thick of the race for the Golden Boot and every of them are thrilling and gifted gamers. Here’s a take a look at the three favorites for the Golden Boot Award.

The objective scoring race will present followers with wonderful alternatives to wager on who will win the title because it does yearly.

Listed here are the highest three contenders for the Golden Boot Award:

  1. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

The 26-year-old native of Portugal has been the spearhead of Manchester United’s assault this season and has scored 16 objectives in 32 Premier League matches for Man U.

Fernandes has already scored two objectives in a recreation twice this season in Premier League competitors. His finest recreation got here on the highway in opposition to Everton when he scored twice and added an help in a 3-1 win for Manchester United.

Proper now, Fernandes is within the prime of his profession. He’s the kind of midfielder who controls the tempo of a recreation and is harmful any time he positive aspects possession of the ball.

Fernandes was the Premier League’s Participant of the Month for November and he would love so as to add the Golden Boot Award to his assortment of honors.

  1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Liverpool has had a disappointing season whereas attempting to defend their title, however the 28-year-old Egyptian stays one of many high objective scorers within the Premier League. Saleh has 19 objectives in 30 EPL video games this season together with a hat trick in Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Leeds United on this 12 months’s season opener.

Salah has a harmful shot and is aware of the best way to range the tempo of his assault to maintain defenders off steadiness. He additionally has an correct shot and makes use of his pace to get area that creates scoring alternatives.

Rumors have been circulating that Salah might not be blissful in Liverpool and could possibly be a switch candidate, though the brass at Liverpool FC is doing all it may well to maintain their star objective scorer blissful.

Salah stays top-of-the-line objective scorers within the Premier League and is a high candidate to win this 12 months’s Golden Boot Award.

  1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Kane is main the Premier League in objectives proper now with 21 in 30 matches. The Tottenham star scored a career-high 30 objectives again in 2017-18 and is attempting to satisfy or exceed that plateau once more this season.

He has been remarkably constant this season and has 5 Premier League matches with two objectives. His most efficient match was a one-goal, 4 help efficiency in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton in September.

Kane can be the captain of the English Nationwide Crew. Some critics say Kane backs into defenders attempting to get fouls known as. No matter this criticism, Kane stays some of the harmful scorers within the recreation right now and is presently the favourite to win the Golden Boot.

