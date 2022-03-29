‘The races would be too boring otherwise’

Charles Leclerc believes that despite the new rules, Formula 1 should continue to use the DRS for some time because otherwise the race would be ‘too boring’.

The new rules have shown that tracking is much easier than last year, when cars were heavily damaged by dirty air. After this, overtaking works should be encouraged. Since things are a little better now, the question arises whether DRS should continue to exist as a tool, or should it be thrown in the dustbin. Charles Leclerc argues to retain the Drs in any case.

“I think the DRS should stay for now, otherwise the race will be very boring,” said Leclerc. “Although the tracking is much better than last year, which is a positive move, I still don’t think it is enough to give up on DRS. It fits and I enjoy it quite a bit. It belongs …