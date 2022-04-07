The Raptors Are One of the NBA’s Most Annoying Teams, Explained by the Hawks

The Toronto Raptors must be the most annoying team in the NBA.

For them, it is a badge of honor. It is a compliment to his playing style. No, they’re not the most talented team in the league, but, boy, are they going to frustrate opponents every night.

“There was a joke going around All-Star weekend when I was there that some people took the vote[and]we were the least favorite team to play against them,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told TSN’s overdrive, “We won that vote with some of the best guys in the league.”

The problem with the Raptors is their size. As Trae Young joked on Tuesday night, “It’s really hard to grow up overnight.” Toronto may not have a 7-footer that’s going to take off the paint like Joel Embiid or a handful of other supersized biggies, but…