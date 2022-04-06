The Raptors’ Defense Has Come A Long Way This Season

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse couldn’t help but laugh as he thought about starting the night against the Washington Wizards.

His team had just done what appeared to be an impressive preseason, and, despite their young age, they looked like a team that was ready to compete this year. Then they took it to court that October night against Washington, and everything went south. A 26-point first quarter gave way to a 31-point second quarter for Washington and Toronto was quickly out of court.

“That team wasn’t quite ready for the season opener,” Nurse joked.

It wasn’t that the crime was that bad, although 30.9% of the shootings from the floor that night left much to be desired. The problem for that team was on the defensive end. For the first quarter of the season, the Raptors…