The Raptors’ record is about to drop as Fred VanValet holds Kyle Lowry

Shot charts tell the whole story.

When Kyle Lowry first set the Toronto Raptors’ franchise record for most three-pointers in a season, it looked like some incredible feat. His 190 three-pointers scored in his second season in Toronto and in 2013–14 beat Morris Peterson’s then-franchise record of 177 threes out of the water. But then Lori broke it over and over again.

Now, four years after the Raptors legend grabbed 238 three-pointers in 2017-18, the record is set to fall again. This time, Lowry’s apprentice Fred VanVleet is on top, sitting just two three-pointers away from the franchise record that will undoubtedly be broken on Sunday night against Lowry and the Miami Heat.

“It’s an incredible achievement. Obviously, whenever you’re interacting with Kyle and …