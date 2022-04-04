The Raptors See How Special Kyle Lowry Is As The Heat Win One Out

what did you expect?

It wasn’t like Kyle Lowry was just about to roll over and play well in his long-awaited return to Toronto. Sure, it was a night full of emotions, but Lori is nothing but a killer who shines brightest in the biggest moments. That’s what he did on Sunday night as he showed no signs of slowing down, moving a go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter as he led the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat to a 114-109 win over the Toronto Raptors .

1. Lori’s emotional welcome on her return to Toronto

The Raptors’ public address announcer paused as he read out the starting lineup for the Heat. He announced four out of five starts, but one remained. Then the lights dimmed and there was a lot of activity in the arena.

This was the moment when a fully packed Scotiabank…