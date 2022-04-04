The Raptors See How Special Kyle Lowry Is As The Heat Win One Out

what did you expect?

It wasn’t like Kyle Lowry was just about to roll over and play well in his long-awaited return to Toronto. Sure, it was a night full of emotions, but Lori is nothing but a killer who shines brightest in the biggest moments. That’s what he did on Sunday night as he showed no signs of slowing down, moving a go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter as he led the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat to a 114-109 win over the Toronto Raptors .


