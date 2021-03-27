“The Raptors were in La La Land for the Kyle Lowry trade”: Daryl Morey explains why the Sixers exited the sweepstakes for Lowry | The Miracle





Daryl Morey was not too long ago on a podcast, the place he revealed why the Sixers didn’t commerce for Kyle Lowry. He says the Raptors had been in ‘La La Land’.

Kyle Lowry was presupposed to be the most important buying and selling chip in motion on the commerce deadline. Groups like Miami, Philly and the Lakers had been in play for the veteran level guard. However none of those groups had been able to pony up the asking value hooked up by Masai Ujiri.

Nice as Lowry has been, the 2019 NBA champion is now 35 years outdated. His enjoying model – confrontational and rugged – has stood him in good stead, however isn’t historically good for longevity.





The Raptors seemingly demanded Talen Horton-Tucker, Dennis Schroder and a draft decide along with a couple of extra items for Lowry. Rob Pelinka put the cellphone down when the discussions veered to THT.





Daryl Morey reveals that Masai Ujiri had set too excessive an asking value for Kyle Lowry

Commerce Deadline Day noticed 45 gamers included in transactions carried out by 17 NBA groups. That is precisely 10% of all gamers on full-size rosters throughout the league – a report of late.

The Philadelphia 76ers had been presupposed to be gamers within the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes. However Masai Ujiri has the luxurious of with the ability to wait until the offseason to ship his getting old star. So he put a excessive asking value on his level guard.

Daryl Morey says that the Sixers did attempt to commerce for Lowry. Morey had supplied Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle along with a draft decide, however Ujiri was holding out for higher gives.





Daryl Morey implies that the asking value for Kyle Lowry was “in La La Land.” pic.twitter.com/Sj5SOdpyE5 — Most important Group (@MainTeamSports) March 27, 2021

