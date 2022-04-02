The Razzies revoke Bruce Willis's award for 'worst performance' after aphasia diagnosis

In response, organizers of the spoof awards event canceled Willis’ award on Thursday, saying In the light of their diagnosis is unfair.

Razzie’s co-founders John Wilson and Maureen Murphy said in a statement, “After much thought and consideration, Razzie’s has made the decision to cancel the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, as his recent revelations reveal. ” News shops, “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or their performance, we recognize that it is not appropriate to reciprocate them.”

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, often referred to simply as Razzies, were initiated in 1981…


