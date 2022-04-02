The Razzies revoke Bruce Willis’s Worst Performance award after diagnosis

Organizers of The Razzies, which celebrate the year’s worst achievements in film, have canceled the satirical award following news of Bruce Willis’s aphasia diagnosis.

“If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or their performance, we recognize that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” co-founders John JB Wilson and Moe Murphy said in a statement. By IndieWire,

In their statement, they also said they are withdrawing Shelley Duvall’s nomination for her performance in “The Shining,” which was nominated 42 years ago.

“We have since found that Duvall’s performance was influenced by the way Stanley Kubrick was treated throughout production,” the statement said.