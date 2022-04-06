The Real Reason The Miami Heat’s Rotation Change – Five Reasons Sports Network

As the heat went away on Saturday night by the Brooklyn Nets, where they essentially trailed 30 for a portion of the night, it was the last smack before wake-up time.

He dropped his fourth game in a row, which included a week-long flamed up bench brawl between Jimmy Butler and Eric Spoelstra.

It was clear that change was needed. Not only personally, but also on the surface.

As the starting lineup tweet was released on Monday afternoon before the Heat-Kings, one face was a bit surprising: Max Strauss slipped into Duncan Robinson’s place.

Since that change, Strauss averages a little less than 4 threes a night at 50% shooting, and all but the best two man combos seem to involve him. In terms of the starting lineup, it looks like it just works, as has Miami…