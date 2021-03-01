‘The Real Tech’ Reboot Gears on Paramount Plus: Watch the New Trailer – TMT Daily

For fans of the real world, With Paramount + upcoming reunion series actually going all in, The Real Tech Homecoming: New York. The series will see the original Seven Strangers, who stop being polite and begin to get real, back to their New York scaffolding. It’s a good idea to see if it exists, and Paramount + is ready to capitalize on it.

Loading...

A trailer was released for The Real Tech Homecoming: New York Becky Blasband, Andre Kome, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Neese and Kevin Powell will reunite. They are old, sensible, and are still carrying some old injuries back from the original 1992 series if the trailer was to make anything. What can we expect in the upcoming series? Here you need to know.

Loading...

Loading...

What did we learn The Real Tech Homecoming: New York

In the minute-long trailer, we learned a few things. One is that, apparently, multi-million dollar scaffolding has not changed in nearly three decades. (Either some major set-dressing was done on it.) While the original cast are going back to scaffolding, they also have nearly 30 years of unloading confessions. This definitely gives the trailer more effortless sorting because of this.

Loading...

As many stars from the first part of the real world Facing his 50s, it makes sense to see his dreams and ambitions of being in his late teens and early twenties. “It’s 29 years later, and we are still having the same conversation,” says Gentry in the trailer. The group, like the first season, will talk (and fight) about racism, sexism, sexuality and more.

Loading...

“Sometimes things break even before they get better,” Neese said. Bodes so much what to expect from that well This is the latest entry the inspection the real worldThe

Loading...

Loading...

Will people see it?

From Star trek To Rugrats, Is Paramount + Banking on your apathy When check out these shows. The Real Tech Homecoming: New York Looks like it’s double time. The reality series trailer surfaced when the group was originally being filmed for children. If it will work? What remains to be seen the real world Ended up for a good reason – there were no thoughts at all.

Loading...

Despite this, we do not yet have apathy. People have remembered to feel stranger things as they once did. View adult artists of the real world again? This is something that makes sense to say the least. Paramount + also expects expansion with reboot rules of the road And Challenge: All Stars on the deck.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Should we see the real world The

If you were a fan of the real world Back in the day, So go for it. We did not see the appeal. If you want to see people yelling at each other about real-life issues, then, you know, Twitter exists now. And we have enough. MTV is hoping to bring that increased demographic back to streaming with the series on Paramount +. As chairman of MTV Entertainment Group, Chris McCarthy said of the revival:

Loading...

“MTV’s Tech the Real Tech” has been credited with creating the reality TV genre and was one of the first series to deal with important and yet untested themes from HIV / AIDS, race, gender, orientation and religion. With Paramount + being the home of so many global reality hit franchises, it only seems fitting to bring the franchise back and the artists have started it. “

Loading...

–

Loading...

The Real Tech Homecoming: New York Paramount will compete on + March 4.

Loading...