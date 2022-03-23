ENTERTAINMENT

The real wife of Taarak Mehta’s Bhide is very beautiful, gives competition to Madhavi in ​​the matter of beauty

Posted on

The comedy TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’) has been airing continuously since 2008 and is tickling the audience even today. All the actors of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the people. Now fans also want to know about his personal life. There is a tremendous starcast in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. One of them is Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. Madhavi is wife in ‘Bhide Master’ show

Also read-Why don’t Mithun Chakraborty’s children call the actor Papa? This reason came out

But his real life wife is no less. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, is seen in the role of teacher and social secretary in the show. Madhavi Bhide i.e. Sonalika Joshi, who does business of pickle and papad, is seen in the role of his wife. Seeing their acting, many people feel that both are actually husband and wife.

While it is not so. The real life wife of Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, is also no less than Madhavi’s sister-in-law.Mandar’s wife’s name is Snehal Chandwadkar. Snehal is not at all behind Sonalika Joshi in terms of beauty.

Mandar Chandwadkar married Snehal Chandwadkar according to Marathi customs many years ago. The wedding photo of both of them has also become very viral once. In the picture, both are seen putting jaimala around each other’s neck.The same, let us tell you that Mandar Chandwadkar and Snehal Chandwadkar are the parents of a son.

The real wife of Taarak Mehta's Bhide is very beautiful, gives competition to Madhavi in ​​the matter of beauty

The name of the son of the cute of both is Parth. Mandar spends a lot of time with his family. Often goes for a walk with wife and son. Many pictures of going on a trip with these three are also covered on social media.

Also read-The innocent ‘clever’ of ‘3 Idiots’ now looks like this, the whole look has changed

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

651
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
536
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
473
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
449
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
428
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
417
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
402
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
393
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
390
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top