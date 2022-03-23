The real wife of Taarak Mehta’s Bhide is very beautiful, gives competition to Madhavi in ​​the matter of beauty

The comedy TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’) has been airing continuously since 2008 and is tickling the audience even today. All the actors of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the people. Now fans also want to know about his personal life. There is a tremendous starcast in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. One of them is Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. Madhavi is wife in ‘Bhide Master’ show

But his real life wife is no less. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, is seen in the role of teacher and social secretary in the show. Madhavi Bhide i.e. Sonalika Joshi, who does business of pickle and papad, is seen in the role of his wife. Seeing their acting, many people feel that both are actually husband and wife.

While it is not so. The real life wife of Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, is also no less than Madhavi’s sister-in-law.Mandar’s wife’s name is Snehal Chandwadkar. Snehal is not at all behind Sonalika Joshi in terms of beauty.

Mandar Chandwadkar married Snehal Chandwadkar according to Marathi customs many years ago. The wedding photo of both of them has also become very viral once. In the picture, both are seen putting jaimala around each other’s neck.The same, let us tell you that Mandar Chandwadkar and Snehal Chandwadkar are the parents of a son.

The name of the son of the cute of both is Parth. Mandar spends a lot of time with his family. Often goes for a walk with wife and son. Many pictures of going on a trip with these three are also covered on social media.

