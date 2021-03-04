“The real winners are fans” – Cody Rhodes reacted to WWE NXT on Tuesday night

Cody Rhodes responded to the WWE NXT move on Tuesday night. Wednesday Night Wars is coming to a close with both shows airing on different days.

Most wrestling fans were quite young today when the war took place on Monday night. Some of them have never experienced the exhilarating heights of a fight between WWF / E and WCW, but it got a mild taste with both AEW and NXT on Wednesday night.

However, Wednesday’s war between the two promotions appears to be nearing its end. NXT is reportedly scheduled to take over on Tuesday night. With the USA Network looking to make room for Wednesday night hockey from the NHL, the Gold and Black brand will have to move.

AEW’s executive vice president, Cody Rhodes, was asked about NXT’s move on Tuesday night during a conference call to promote the AEW revolution. The former TNT champion said it was a victory for the fans and congratulated NXT on the move.

“If we are no longer going to protest on Wednesday night, I am sure we will come up with some kind of wonderful statement. Congratulations to NXT on a successful move on Tuesday night. The real winners are those fans who can watch NXT and Dynamite live every week as this marathon is not a one-night sprint. “

Rhodes claimed that simply because NXT had not moved there could be nothing else on Wednesday and he would have to continue his best run.

“I can say that, but I don’t want to be sassy or a jerk because walking with them, maybe something else will happen on Wednesday. Not only that, AEW Dark is on Tuesday. So AEW Dark will likely be opposed. So we’re reactionaries Can’t be in terms of being. We just have to do the best we can. We really do, and if they want to defeat us, they have to do better. It’s honest competition. “

Rhodes went on to accept the competition but said that the locker rooms of the two companies were in love with each other.

“Yes, let’s dig, and they are fun. And they are lighthearted. Trust me, all the locker rooms love each other. It is more management that is pointed at each other, and even, a friendly relationship. I would love to be alone on Wednesday nights, but I am willing to do something else in that chance. Then we will see. “

H / t Wrestling Inc

