“The rear end thing has got out of hand a bit” – Sebastian Vettel publicly exaggerated his perceived weakness. sport

“The rear end thing has got out of hand a bit” – Sebastian Vettel thinks he can handle the rear-end problems; Very few dislikes.

Sebastian Vettel probably made more mistakes with Ferrari in 2020 than his entire tenure at Red Bull, where he won all the world titles. Many of his mistakes are attributed to the perceived overbearing rear-end, which led to his downfall in grid order.

However, Vettel believes the rear-point is exaggerated, and he does not see himself as weak in that department, talking about the AMR21 in a recent presentation.

“I mean, if you looked at the cars that I had when I was at Red Bull School, or the Ferrari’s inception, or whatever, I think there have always been times where the rear was nervous, “Wittell said.

“And that’s fine. So I do not think I am more insecure than others in this regard. If anything, I don’t like it when the car is really just underhanded. “

“Because with minimal oversteer, you can do a lot of things, with understeer, as well as some driving techniques, but your hands are a bit more tied or a bit more limited. So really, I prefer when the car is a bit loose, which really helps you rotate, and so on.

“Obviously, if it gets too much, you lose a lot of time. And then nobody likes it because it’s slow. “

it’s very different.

On Thursday, the day before filming, Wittel talked about driving driving New car During the official testing session in Bahrain, which will take place on 12 March. He claims that he is already getting a different vibe.

Another scene of SB in Aston Martin today! 4 Already a fan of his new design! 4 # F1 📸 = Aston Martin F1 pic.twitter.com/2z17TTdTSL – Formula 2 Insider (@ Formula 2 Insider) March 4, 2021

“But coming back to philosophy, I think it’s interesting,” he said. “Obviously, I haven’t adopted a single one yet, but maybe we get a look tomorrow, but then to really feel it, with the constant conditions in Bahrain.

“It is very different from the sound of it. I hope it’s coming my way if there is something like that. And then we will see how it happens. “