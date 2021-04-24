The reason behind postpone of The Family Man season 2

The choice for renewal standing for Household Man was taken quickly after the hit of season 1. The much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Prime Video motion thriller internet sequence The Household Man is postponed to Might.

The maker’s Raj and Dk had already launched a teaser of season 2. This left followers all ready for the discharge of the trailer. However, so far, no trailer has been launched by makers. Season 2 was slated to launch in Feb 2021 however later postponed to summer time. Via their official Twitter deal with, the maker’s Raj and DK thanked followers for his or her love and assist and introduced the discharge of kick-ass season 2 in the summertime.

The expectations from Season 2 shall be excessive as per the makers. However it has already been one month there isn’t a information of the trailer itself.

Earlier, rumors of the cancellation of The Household Man season 2 have been circulating on social media. However the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee refuted the studies claiming them baseless.

The explanation to postpone season 2 will not be made public by makers and streaming platform Amazon. However season 2 is claimed to be prepared after reshooting some scenes. The continual postponement has left followers in desperation.