The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 18

Chapter :18…”Mehendi Ceremony “…

Scene 1:

The person is sitting in the rocking chair. His personal assistant came.

PA:Sir, I came to know with whom Riddhima is geting married.

Person:Say.

The PA tells him all the things(will be revealed later).

Person:Are you sure?

PA:Yes sir. It will make your work more tough sir.

Person:No. My work will be more easy now. My name is Raghav. People shivers hearing my name.(smirks).

Scene 2:

Riddhima was planning about her wedding when Vansh entered.

Vansh:May I come in?

Riddhima:No need to ask just come.

Vansh:Actually mom is calling you for selecting the lehengas for your wedding.

Riddhima:Ok I am coming.

Vansh:Can I say one thing?

Riddhima: Say no.

Vansh:You learned shoting from your fiance?

Riddhima:Yes,he teached me. (smiling)

Vansh:One more thing to ask.

Riddhima:Tell.

Vansh:Can we be friends? ( forwading his hand)

Riddhima:( stern ) I don’t want to give you false hope. The truth is, if Shweta is not in this world then you are reason for it. I can never forgive you in my whole life for that. I think you got my point.

Riddhima leaves.

Vansh stands there with a lump in his throat.
(Vansh be like = Shweta gyi or saali bhi gyi🤣🤣🤣).

Scene 3:

Next day,

Kabir:All the preparations are ready or not?

Sejal:Don’t worry all are done.

Kabir: Ok.

Anupriya:Bring her. Mehendi ceremony should start now.

Sia:I am bringing her.

Ishani:I am also coming.

Kabir:Ved’s family members are coming right?

Ved:We came bro.

Titiksha: Namaste everyone.

Ved:She is my sister, Titiksha Sharma.

Nandini: Namaste.

Ved:She is my mom, Nandini Sharma.

Dadi:Where is your dad?

Nandini:Still in dubai. That person is so workholic. I am just fed up of it.

Ved:Cool mom. He will come at our marriage ceremony….oh god she is looking so hot.

Sia and Ishani brings Riddhima.

Riddhima:

Dadi:See our girl is looking so beautiful.

Ved:Really.

Titiksha:Bhai don’t stare her like that(teasing).

Ved:Shut up!(blushing).

By:

Vansh also came down.

Vansh:

Sia: Now start doing the mehendi.

Lady:Yes mam.

Kabir:Let’s have some dance.

Kabir, Vansh, Ved, Angre, Sia, Ishani, Sejal, Titiksha starts to dance.

Aaja sohniye

Catwalk wali baby hai teri chaal
Backless suit vich lagdi kamal
Ho kithe chali jaandi ae, aaha
Ho kithe chali jaandi ae, oho

Tainu puchhna hai ikko hi sawal
Ho dass de kanwari ae
Ya kise de tu naal
Kyun dooron dooron jaani ae, aaha
Jaan kadd jaani ae, oho

Enne vi nakhre tu kar na sohniye
Enne vi nakhre tu kar on sohniye
Dil mera tere layi dhadke

Aaj phir kithe, aaj phir kithe
Aaj phir kithe chali aen
Morni banks, morni banks
Aaj phir kithe chali aen
Morni banks, morni banks

After that they dance again in another song, but now in pairs. Pairs are: Riddhima and Ved, Angre and Sia, Kabir and Ishani. (Vansh,Sejal, Titiksha k liye no pairs😂😂).

Hoye
Hoye

Suno kal raat ki kahaani
Pee-li Red Wine Maine Purani
Laakh roka tha yaaron ne
Ke na kar tu manmaani
Suno kal raat ki kahaani
Pee-li Red Wine Maine Purani
Laakh roka tha yaaron ne
Ke na kar tu manmaani

Mili mujhe ek apsara
Kehndi mere kol aa zara
Mujhko yeh tu bata
Kya tera dil hai lapata

Oye!

Dil chori sadda ho gaya
Oye ki kariye, ki kariye?
Dil chori sadda ho gaya
Oye ki kariye, ki kariye?

Naino mein kisi ke kho gaya
Oye ki kariye, ki kariye?
O madam teri chaal
Tere silky silky baal
Ab main is se zyada kya kahoon

Main nashe mein talli ho gaya
Oye ki kariye, ki kariye?
Dil chori sadda ho gaya
Oye ki kariye, ki kariye

Now pairs are Riddhima and Vansh, Ved and Sejal, Kabir and Titiksha.

The song changes again:

Dil Yeh Tere Bina
Maanta Hi Nahi
Kuch Bhi Tere Siwa
Maangta Hi Nahi

Tu zaroori sa hai
Ab toh har haal mein
Iske aage koi
Raasta Hi Nahi

Aaa Tujhme Fanaah
Kar doon meri zindagi

Iss Ishq Mein Marjawan
Kuch Bhi Kasam Se Karjawan
Hadh se bhi guzarjawan
Kuch Bhi Kasam Se Karjawan

Oh, Ooo Oh…

Tere Ishq Mein Hadh Se Aage
Guzar ne lage
Tujhe chaha na ab toh mera
Junoon Ban Gaya

Aankhon ki hai
Tu talab ka khuda
Mujh mein hai tu
Beintehaa…

Iss Ishq Mein Marjawan
Kuch Bhi Kasam Se Karjawan
Hadh se bhi guzarjawan
Kuch Bhi Kasam Se Karjawan…

Riddhima again came for the mehendi.

Artitst:Husband’s name?

Riddhima: Ved.

Artist: Okk.

Kabir whispering to the mehendi artist:Write VRS.

Artist:But sir..

Kabir:Insted of Ved just saying to write the initials.

Artist:Ok.

Kabir to himself:Work 1 done.

After mehendi is done,

Riddhima:Where is your name search.

Ved:It’s written VRS.

Riddhima:But I told…

Ved:Understood V for ved R for riddhu and S for sharma. Nice.

Riddhima: Hmm.

Kabir:Really very nice.(smirks)

Sia to Angre:VRS also means my bhai’s name.

Angre:Now don’t start your lecture.

Sia: Ha ha.

Ishani to Kabir:Nice idea.

Kabir:I am so intelligent.

Ishani:You were dancing with Titiksha?

Kabir:Any problem?

Ishani:No. Why I will have any problem.

Kabir: Hmm.

Nandini:See my bahu’s mehendi color is too good.

Anupriya:It shows Ved loves her so much.

Nandini:My Riddhima also loves her. They are perfect with each other. God bless you always.

Riddhima:Thank you so much mummy jii.

Done with this update🌚🌝. Thanks for your lovely comments in my os. I will update it’s next part tomorrow. Stay in home and stay safe. Study also because we are future of our country😂😂. For any tuition class you can contact with Parita madam jii. Best teacher ever. Bye guys. Love you all❤❤…

