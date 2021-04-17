The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 2 – TMT Updates

Chapter-2…″Shweta or Riddhima? ”…

Scene 1:

Kabir: Women and Gentleman right here is the top of our occasion. Hope you all loved it. Thanks.

All of the visitors depart from there.Vansh walks towards Riddhima.

Vansh (caressing her face): Shweta you got here again. I kn..I do know you’ll forgive m..me. I missed you a lot. I..I..I..thought you’re no extra on this world. I th..thought I misplaced yo..you ceaselessly(stammering).

Riddhima (eradicating his hand):I believe you’re mistaken Mr. RaiSinghania. I’m not Shweta, I’m Riddhima.

Sia: Bhabi how are you going to overlook us? Your identify is Shweta proper. You might be nonetheless offended on Vansh bhai?

Riddhima: You all are mistaken. I’m not anybody’s bhabi nor any Shweta!!!

Sejal:Kabir what is that this? Why all people is saying all this and who the hell is that this Shweta?

Kabir: Riddhima seems to be alike our bhabi Shweta.

Sejal: That doesn’t imply that she is Shweta.

Dadi:I do know you’re despatched by God. God heard my prayings. He despatched you in my Vansh’s life once more.

Riddhima:I’m sorry however I don’t assume that I’m despatched by God.

Anupriya:After you left my Vansh,he misplaced the explanation to stay. Now you got here again Shweta. I’m so glad.

Aryan:However she is saying that she isn’t Shweta,why you all are forcing her?

Vansh:I do know Shweta you’re punishing me by not recognising. Please forgive me Shweta please.(crying bitterly)

Sia:Please bhabi I can’t see him on this state. Please forgive him.

Sejal:Riddhima let’s go from right here.

Riddhima and Sejal leaves from there.

Vansh: Shwetaaaa… ..

Scene 2:

All people went to their respective rooms. Everybody was fascinated by the incident.

Vansh walked in the direction of the potarit. It was proven to be as Riddhima’s potarit.

Vansh: I used to assume that you simply left us. I spend one yr fascinated by the injustice I’ve completed with you. At this time after I noticed you I believed that may get free from my sins however what hurts me most is,you may’t acknowledge me,your Vansh. I can’t take it anymore. (crying bitterly) That lady seems to be alike such as you. Is she is saying true solely? She is Riddhima solely? Inform me who’s she!!! Say it please!!

Scene 3:

Anupriya was sitting in entrance of god. She folded her fingers and prayed to god.

Anupriya: Why solely my son?? Why he has to undergo solely? First their dad left us,the entire duty came across Vansh. After that Shweta got here and made our household glad once more however after she went, all the pieces turned like a useless plant. She went away with all of the happiness from my household. Please give some peace to my household. I do know you’ll not gave again our Shweta to us however don’t we deserve peace additionally?? Who is that this Riddhima? Is she is our happiness? Can she make my Vansh like earlier than? Why are you silent say one thing!!

Scene 4:

Sejal and Riddhima was driving to their house.

Sejal: Riddhu why you took left flip yr? You forgot the way in which?

Riddhima: Arrey budhu !!! Eat some almonds.

Sejal: Oh! Oh! I remembered it.

Riddhima: Tubelight Sen.

Quickly they reached close to a housing complicated. Riddhima and Sejal went to the flat. Riddhima known as somebody and mentioned to open the door. A lady got here and opens the door. Each of them went inside.

Sejal: At this time’s occasion actually shake the entire VR Mansion.

Riddhima:Yah! They have been so shocked. Like they noticed an dinosaur.

Lady:They don’t instructed you to remain over their.

Riddhima: Arrey immediately was the primary day. Age age dekho hota hai kya !!!!

Sejal:Few coronary heart assault nothing extra then that.

Three of them burst out laughing.

Riddhima:The sport of revenge will begin quickly. Nobody can cease me.

Lady: I believe quickly Kabir will name you and he’ll say that Dadi and Anupriya aunty invited each of you and and many others and many others.

Riddhima:You might be so clever not like this tubelight Sejal(giggles).

Riddhima:We should always depart now. Have your dinner at time. Don’t open the door. When I’ll name you or say you then solely you’ll open it.

Lady:Yah I knew it. However for what number of days I’ve to remain like this?? Hidden from all people??

Riddhima:Quickly you may be free.

Riddhima and Sejal leaves.

Finish of my second chapter. Properly query of this chapter is who’s that lady with whom Riddhima and Sejal met? Any guess? I believe you all can reply it. Do remark within the remark field. Preserve supporting me . Love you all💖💖💖