The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 26

Chapter: 26…”Breakdown”…
Scene 1:
Vansh:You are mistaken Mr. Ved Sharma.
Vansh, Angre and Vikram enters.
Ved:I asked her to come alone then?
Van:You asked and we will do?
Vik:So funny isn’t it?
Ved:Everyone come out and shot them.
Many goons came out from the surroundings.
By: Shot.
The goons start to shot so does Vansh, Angre and Vikram.
Angre was having some trouble in shoting so Riddhima took the gun from him.
Rid:Go and free Sia.
As told by Angre, he runs to her. He open all the ropes and takes her to their car.
Ang:Drink some water.
Sia:I know you all will come and save me.
Ang: I love you.
Sia was shell shocked to listen this. She was not prepared for this. She never thought he will propose her in this type of situation. But she went with the flow.
Sia:I love you too Angre.
And hugs him tightly.
On the other side during all those shooting many goons died.
Riddhima was shooting like a skilled shooter. Atlast she was about to shot a goon but Ved comes in front of her and he got shoted.
Ride: By !!!
Ved: Aahh !!!
Van:Leave him. Let’s go from here.
All the three boys and Riddhima left from there.
After they left from there Ved loses his senses. Raghav came and took him to the hospital.
Rid:You all go in one car. I will come later. Leave me alone for sometime pease.
She took her car and leaves.
Van:What happened to her?
Vik:She is like that only. When she got hurt she took her car and drives wherever she want.
The: Long drive.
Sia: Sad wala.
Van:She will come back na?
Vik:Yes. Don’t worry. Let’s go.
Scene 2:
Riddhima was driving and driving. She don’t know where she is going but she kept on driving. After few hours she reached near a beach. She parked her car and came near the beach.
She lie down on the beach. Waters came and touched her feet. She was continuously staring towards the full moon. It’s beauty.
Rid:He got hurt. I shoted him in my own hands. But he deserve that. Why he is doing like this? The love he had shown was all fake? All lie? There is no love for me in his heart? I tried to start a new life but I can’t. The memories are haunting me. It pierces me.
Maine Jab Dekha Tha Tujhko
Raat Bhi Woh Yaad Hai Mujhko
Taare Ginte Ginte So Gaya
Dil Mera Dhadka Tha Kass Ke
Kuch Kaha Tha Tune Hass Ke
Main Usi Pal Tera Ho Gaya
Aasmano pe jo khuda hai
Usse meri yahi dua hai
Chand Yeh Har Roz Main Dekhu
Tere Sath Mein
Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li
Dil Ka Sauda Hua Chandani Raat Mein
Oh Teri Nazron Ne Kuch Aisa Jaadoo Kiya
Lut gaye hum toh pehli mulaqaat mein
Oh Aankh Uthi!
Paao Rakhna Na Zameen Par
Jaan Rukja Tu Ghadi Bhar
Thode Taare Toh Bichha Du
Main Hello Vaaste
Aajmale Mujhko Yaara
Tu Zara Sa Kar Ishaara
Dil Jala Ke Jagmaga Du
Main Tere Raaste
Haan Mere Jaisa Ishq Mein Pagal
Phir Mile Ya Na Mile Kal
Sochna Kya Hath Ye Dede
Mere hath mein
Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li
Dil Ka Sauda Hua Chandani Raat Mein
Oh Teri Nazron Ne Kuch Aisa Jaadoo Kiya
Lut gaye hum toh pehli mulaqaat mein
Oh Aankh Uthi!
Haan Kisse Mohabbat Ke
Hain Jo Kitabon Mein
Sab chahta hoon main
Sang Tere Dohrana
Kitna Zaroori Hai
Ab meri khatir tu
Mushqil Hai Mushqil Hai
Lafzon mein keh pana
Ab Toh Yeh Alam Hai
Tu Jaan Mange Toh
Main shaunk se dedu
Saugat mein
Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li
Dil Ka Sauda Hua Chandani Raat Mein
Oh Teri Nazron Ne Kuch Aisa Jaadoo Kiya
Lut gaye hum toh pehli mulaqaat mein
Oh Aankh Uthi!
She closed her eyes and starts to think about their proposal day.
Flashback starts:
Ved:Come with me?
Rid:Where?
Ved:Come na.
Rid:Ok.
Ved:Close your eyes. No cheating.
Ved took her to a beach side. It was a moonlit night.
Ved:Now open.
When she opened her eyes she saw the beautiful beach. Whose beauty enhances due to moon’s light.
Ved:I can’t do anything more and can’t say those big essay. I can only say I love you. I want to spend my whole life with you. Loving you and caring you. It was not love at first sight. You can trust me. I will never make you sad.
Rid:I love you too Ved.
They hug each other.
Flashback ends.
Riddhima stands up to leave from there. But she saw someone.
Rid:You?
