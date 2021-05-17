The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 26

Chapter: 26…”Breakdown”…

Scene 1:

Vansh:You are mistaken Mr. Ved Sharma.

Vansh, Angre and Vikram enters.

Ved:I asked her to come alone then?

Van:You asked and we will do?

Vik:So funny isn’t it?

Ved:Everyone come out and shot them.

Many goons came out from the surroundings.

By: Shot.

The goons start to shot so does Vansh, Angre and Vikram.

Angre was having some trouble in shoting so Riddhima took the gun from him.

Rid:Go and free Sia.

As told by Angre, he runs to her. He open all the ropes and takes her to their car.

Ang:Drink some water.

Sia:I know you all will come and save me.

Ang: I love you.

Sia was shell shocked to listen this. She was not prepared for this. She never thought he will propose her in this type of situation. But she went with the flow.

Sia:I love you too Angre.

And hugs him tightly.

On the other side during all those shooting many goons died.

Riddhima was shooting like a skilled shooter. Atlast she was about to shot a goon but Ved comes in front of her and he got shoted.

Ride: By !!!

Ved: Aahh !!!

Van:Leave him. Let’s go from here.

All the three boys and Riddhima left from there.

After they left from there Ved loses his senses. Raghav came and took him to the hospital.

Rid:You all go in one car. I will come later. Leave me alone for sometime pease.

She took her car and leaves.

Van:What happened to her?

Vik:She is like that only. When she got hurt she took her car and drives wherever she want.

The: Long drive.

Sia: Sad wala.

Van:She will come back na?

Vik:Yes. Don’t worry. Let’s go.

Scene 2:

Riddhima was driving and driving. She don’t know where she is going but she kept on driving. After few hours she reached near a beach. She parked her car and came near the beach.

She lie down on the beach. Waters came and touched her feet. She was continuously staring towards the full moon. It’s beauty.

Rid:He got hurt. I shoted him in my own hands. But he deserve that. Why he is doing like this? The love he had shown was all fake? All lie? There is no love for me in his heart? I tried to start a new life but I can’t. The memories are haunting me. It pierces me.

Maine Jab Dekha Tha Tujhko

Raat Bhi Woh Yaad Hai Mujhko

Taare Ginte Ginte So Gaya

Dil Mera Dhadka Tha Kass Ke

Kuch Kaha Tha Tune Hass Ke

Main Usi Pal Tera Ho Gaya

Aasmano pe jo khuda hai

Usse meri yahi dua hai

Chand Yeh Har Roz Main Dekhu

Tere Sath Mein

Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li

Dil Ka Sauda Hua Chandani Raat Mein

Oh Teri Nazron Ne Kuch Aisa Jaadoo Kiya

Lut gaye hum toh pehli mulaqaat mein

Oh Aankh Uthi!

Paao Rakhna Na Zameen Par

Jaan Rukja Tu Ghadi Bhar

Thode Taare Toh Bichha Du

Main Hello Vaaste

Aajmale Mujhko Yaara

Tu Zara Sa Kar Ishaara

Dil Jala Ke Jagmaga Du

Main Tere Raaste

Haan Mere Jaisa Ishq Mein Pagal

Phir Mile Ya Na Mile Kal

Sochna Kya Hath Ye Dede

Mere hath mein

Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li

Dil Ka Sauda Hua Chandani Raat Mein

Oh Teri Nazron Ne Kuch Aisa Jaadoo Kiya

Lut gaye hum toh pehli mulaqaat mein

Oh Aankh Uthi!

Haan Kisse Mohabbat Ke

Hain Jo Kitabon Mein

Sab chahta hoon main

Sang Tere Dohrana

Kitna Zaroori Hai

Ab meri khatir tu

Mushqil Hai Mushqil Hai

Lafzon mein keh pana

Ab Toh Yeh Alam Hai

Tu Jaan Mange Toh

Main shaunk se dedu

Saugat mein

Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li

Dil Ka Sauda Hua Chandani Raat Mein

Oh Teri Nazron Ne Kuch Aisa Jaadoo Kiya

Lut gaye hum toh pehli mulaqaat mein

Oh Aankh Uthi!

She closed her eyes and starts to think about their proposal day.

Flashback starts:

Ved:Come with me?

Rid:Where?

Ved:Come na.

Rid:Ok.

Ved:Close your eyes. No cheating.

Ved took her to a beach side. It was a moonlit night.

Ved:Now open.

When she opened her eyes she saw the beautiful beach. Whose beauty enhances due to moon’s light.

Ved:I can’t do anything more and can’t say those big essay. I can only say I love you. I want to spend my whole life with you. Loving you and caring you. It was not love at first sight. You can trust me. I will never make you sad.

Rid:I love you too Ved.

They hug each other.

Flashback ends.

Riddhima stands up to leave from there. But she saw someone.

Rid:You?

