The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 3 – TMT Updates

In earlier chapter I requested a query. Lots of you commented. So, you need to anticipate the reply. You’ll quickly get to realize it. Right here is the following chapter. Hope you all will take pleasure in it. So let’s begin with none additional delay…

Chapter-3…” Invitation from VR Mansion”…

Scene 1:

Angre: Sia you might be busy or free??

Sia: I’m free now, why?

Angre: Really tomorrow is my buddy’s birthday and I don’t know what to present her. So I believed in the event you will help me.(in his thoughts: additionally I can spend time with you).

Sia: Okay I’ll make it easier to. Don’t fear.

Each left for buying.

Scene 2:

Vansh: Angre the place are you? Angre?? I’m calling you.

Kabir: He went for buying with Sia.

Vansh: Okay advantageous. Then you definitely include me. In the present day now we have an assembly with Mr. Gupta.

Kabir: Your request is my command.

Aryan: Let Kabir be at dwelling. I’ll go together with you.(coming into between them)

Vansh: No Aryan you be at dwelling. You’ll be able to go tomorrow.

Aryan: Bro please I wish to go together with you.

Kabir: Aryaaaaaaaan( streching on his title) you’re a small youngster. Nannasa, chottasa child. Infants mustn’t exit. Be at dwelling. Okay child?

Aryan offers him a killer look.

Vansh and Kabir left for workplace.

Aryan: If I don’t persist with Vansh then how I’ll collect details about all of the shoppers. Kabir you all the time comes between me and my purpose!!! I’ve to assume one thing large(evil smile).

Scene 3:

Sia:I believe you buddy will actually love this costume.

Angre:Sure she’s going to look very lovely.

Sia:Extra lovely than me?

Angre:Sorry I can’t hear you. Say once more.

Sia:Nothing.( in her thoughts: management Sia,management your self). By the way in which what’s her title??

Angre: Her title is S….aww..aw

Sia:You don’t know her title additionally??

Angre: Really her title is…title is…ha Shreya.

Sia was laughing onerous.

Angre(in his thoughts): In the present day you bought save Angre.

Each leaves from their.

Scene 4: In Vansh’s automobile

Vansh was driving and Kabir was speaking with Dadi and Anupriya.

Kabir( within the name): Okay Dadi I’ll inform them….Don’t fear mother I’m there na….Yah….I remenber every and all the pieces….I’m not bhulakkar like Mr. Vansh RaiSinghania….Bye candy girls…

Vansh don’t react something.

Kabir:Hey bro,do you thoughts something?

Vansh: No Kabir by no means.

Kabir: Why you speak so much less?

Vansh: I don’t like to speak a lot.

Kabir: I don’t assume so. I nonetheless bear in mind these days when….

Vansh:Depart it(controlling his feelings ).

Kabir:Don’t you wish to hear what our candy girls mentioned?

Vansh:Say…

Kabir:They informed me to ask Sejal and Riddhima for the occasion. Additionally they need them to remain in VR Mansion for few days.

Vansh:Once more occasion?

Kabir:You’re actually a bhulakkar. How will you forgot?

Vansh:Okay I remembered it.

Kabir:Thank God!!

Scene 5:

In name:

Riddhima: Hello Kabir. Any excellent news?

Kabir: Nicely sure it’s a excellent news.

Riddhima: So communicate up quick.

Kabir:Dadi and mother invited you they usually need you to remain right here for few days.

Riddhima:Which means all the pieces is in our favour.

Kabir:Sure.

Riddhima:Then let’s execute our subsequent plan.

Kabir: Excellent. Inform her to be prepared.

Riddhima: Yah !!

Name ended.

Scene 6:

Throughout night time Ishani is strolling throughout a highway. It’s a very lonely place. Wind is blowing. The bushes are making eerie sounds with their leaves. Ishani is getting scared.

Ishani: Oh God please save me. This place is so scary. Looks like ghost keep right here.

All of a sudden she heard somebody’s footsteps. She will get extra scared. She begins to stroll quick. She realized that they’re 3 or 4 in quantity. She turns her face to see who’re they. She see 4 goons are coming in the direction of her. Considered one of them has knife in his hand.

Goon 1: Hey lovely !! The place are you going leaving us?

Goon 2: Come. We provides you with all the pieces.

Goon 3: We’ll spend our night time right here. We may have a lot enjoyable.

He tries to the touch her however Ishani picks a stone and threw it on his head.

Goon 3: Aaaaah!!! How do you dare to do that?? Now see what we’ll do.

Goon 1 slaps her and pushes her. She falls on the highway. Goon 4 sits beside her. He was about to the touch her to tear her garments, when…..

Booooommmm !!!!