ENTERTAINMENT

The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 3 – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

In earlier chapter I requested a query. Lots of you commented. So, you need to anticipate the reply. You’ll quickly get to realize it. Right here is the following chapter. Hope you all will take pleasure in it. So let’s begin with none additional delay…

Chapter-3…” Invitation from VR Mansion”…

Scene 1:

Angre: Sia you might be busy or free??

Sia: I’m free now, why?

Angre: Really tomorrow is my buddy’s birthday and I don’t know what to present her. So I believed in the event you will help me.(in his thoughts: additionally I can spend time with you).

Sia: Okay I’ll make it easier to. Don’t fear.

Each left for buying.

Scene 2:

Vansh: Angre the place are you? Angre?? I’m calling you.

Kabir: He went for buying with Sia.

Vansh: Okay advantageous. Then you definitely include me. In the present day now we have an assembly with Mr. Gupta.

Kabir: Your request is my command.

Aryan: Let Kabir be at dwelling. I’ll go together with you.(coming into between them)

Vansh: No Aryan you be at dwelling. You’ll be able to go tomorrow.

Aryan: Bro please I wish to go together with you.

Kabir: Aryaaaaaaaan( streching on his title) you’re a small youngster. Nannasa, chottasa child. Infants mustn’t exit. Be at dwelling. Okay child?

Aryan offers him a killer look.

Vansh and Kabir left for workplace.

Aryan: If I don’t persist with Vansh then how I’ll collect details about all of the shoppers. Kabir you all the time comes between me and my purpose!!! I’ve to assume one thing large(evil smile).

Scene 3:

Sia:I believe you buddy will actually love this costume.

Angre:Sure she’s going to look very lovely.

Sia:Extra lovely than me?

Angre:Sorry I can’t hear you. Say once more.

Sia:Nothing.( in her thoughts: management Sia,management your self). By the way in which what’s her title??

Angre: Her title is S….aww..aw

Sia:You don’t know her title additionally??

Angre: Really her title is…title is…ha Shreya.

Sia was laughing onerous.

Angre(in his thoughts): In the present day you bought save Angre.

Each leaves from their.

Scene 4: In Vansh’s automobile

Vansh was driving and Kabir was speaking with Dadi and Anupriya.

Kabir( within the name): Okay Dadi I’ll inform them….Don’t fear mother I’m there na….Yah….I remenber every and all the pieces….I’m not bhulakkar like Mr. Vansh RaiSinghania….Bye candy girls…

Vansh don’t react something.

Kabir:Hey bro,do you thoughts something?

Vansh: No Kabir by no means.

Kabir: Why you speak so much less?

Vansh: I don’t like to speak a lot.

Kabir: I don’t assume so. I nonetheless bear in mind these days when….

Vansh:Depart it(controlling his feelings ).

Kabir:Don’t you wish to hear what our candy girls mentioned?

Vansh:Say…

Kabir:They informed me to ask Sejal and Riddhima for the occasion. Additionally they need them to remain in VR Mansion for few days.

Vansh:Once more occasion?

Kabir:You’re actually a bhulakkar. How will you forgot?

Vansh:Okay I remembered it.

Kabir:Thank God!!

Scene 5:

In name:

Riddhima: Hello Kabir. Any excellent news?

Kabir: Nicely sure it’s a excellent news.

Riddhima: So communicate up quick.

Kabir:Dadi and mother invited you they usually need you to remain right here for few days.

Riddhima:Which means all the pieces is in our favour.

Kabir:Sure.

Riddhima:Then let’s execute our subsequent plan.

Kabir: Excellent. Inform her to be prepared.

Riddhima: Yah !!

Name ended.

Scene 6:

Throughout night time Ishani is strolling throughout a highway. It’s a very lonely place. Wind is blowing. The bushes are making eerie sounds with their leaves. Ishani is getting scared.

Ishani: Oh God please save me. This place is so scary. Looks like ghost keep right here.

All of a sudden she heard somebody’s footsteps. She will get extra scared. She begins to stroll quick. She realized that they’re 3 or 4 in quantity. She turns her face to see who’re they. She see 4 goons are coming in the direction of her. Considered one of them has knife in his hand.

Goon 1: Hey lovely !! The place are you going leaving us?

Goon 2: Come. We provides you with all the pieces.

Goon 3: We’ll spend our night time right here. We may have a lot enjoyable.

He tries to the touch her however Ishani picks a stone and threw it on his head.

Goon 3: Aaaaah!!! How do you dare to do that?? Now see what we’ll do.

Goon 1 slaps her and pushes her. She falls on the highway. Goon 4 sits beside her. He was about to the touch her to tear her garments, when…..

Booooommmm !!!!

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
27
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top