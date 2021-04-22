The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 7 – TMT Updates

🚫🚫🚫CAUTION : READ IT AT YOUR OWN RISK😂😂. IT MAY HAPPEN THAT YOU SEE SOMEONE WHILE READING IT OR WHEN YOU WILL GO FOR WASHROOM AT MIDNIGHT.

Chapter: 7 Bh ”Bh..Bhu… Bhuut ‘

Scene 1:

As instructed by Vansh,everybody dispersed to search out them. Angre went to the backyard. He was trying to find them. The backyard shouldn’t be very huge. It is stuffed with vegetation. There are few lamps additionally. Whereas looking out them, out of the blue the lamp goes off.

Angre: Oh god! Now solely the lamp goes off. However all of the lights are on in the home. Could also be some drawback in these lamps,however wait all of the lamps have identical drawback collectively?

Abruptly from someplace a white material comes and fall over him.

Angre: What all this are occurring? I’ve to go inside the home. Let me on the flashlight of my telephone.

He removes the material and was about to on the sunshine when he heard somebody is crying. He additionally hears screaming of a woman.

Angre (in his thoughts): God please save me. I cannot do any mischief. Jai hanuman gyan gun sagar, jai kapis tihu lok ujagar…

Angre begins to stroll in the direction of the home. He then feels that somebody stored a hand on his shoulder.

Lady: Angre please don’t depart me alone over right here I’m so scrared.

Angre turns to see her. He was hell shocked to see her.

Scene 2:

Vansh went to the terrace to search out them. There was no gentle within the terrace. It was fully darkish.

Vansh: Ohho! It’s fully darkish. My telephone can be in downstairs.

He was trying to find the ladies,when he noticed somebody standing in nook of the terrace sporting a totally white material. Her face is roofed along with her hair. The lady begins to cry out of the blue.

(I’m including photos in your comfort and in addition to make you all scare🙈🙈 don’t throw chappals)

Vansh: Hey why are you crying? Who’re you? I do know your aren’t Sia tjen who? Riddhima or Sejal?

Then the lady begins to snort.

Vansh: Please don’t scare me okay? I stated who’re you?

The lady begins to return in the direction of Vansh.

Vansh: No! No! No! Keep away. Make a distance. Don’t come close to me. Huss! Huss!!( arrey bhut didi keep away don’t something about covid precautions 😂😂)

Lady: Are you scared Vansh darling?

The lady tries to the touch him.

Vansh: Mummy( shout on high of his voice).

He actually jumps from their to the steps. He fell down on the steps and rolls down, however he stand up and ran in the direction of the lady’s room. (What a leap Mr. Vansh RaiSighania👏👏)

On the opposite facet, after seeing the face of the lady, Angre runs in the direction of the lady’s room. He tooks few seconds to go there. He runs like a cheetah.(You all can think about now how briskly he ran😂🤣)

Scene 3:

Kabir went contained in the kitchen. He change on the lights.

Kabir: Now let me eat one thing. Thank god Vansh instructed me to return within the kitchen. I’m so hungry yr.

He took out an apple from the fridge. He was about to chop it with a knife,when he noticed a woman in purple saree is standing with apples already cutted. He can’t see her face,however he was in his full temper.

Kabir: Oh my sweetheart. You might be so sizzling. Please fed me,I’m so hungry.( like critically kabir you might be flirting along with her🙄🙄)

Lady: Why not child!

The lady took a knife and place it on his neck.

Kabir: Child don’t play with knife.

The lady caressess his face with the knife. Then the lady present her face to him eradicating the veil.

Kabir: Sweetheat. ..Ahhhhh. .Bh… Bh… Bhuut !!!

He was about to run however she maintain his wrist.

Kabir: Go away me in any other case I’ll chunk you. Mummy save me (crying). I’ll by no means flirt with anybody. Sorry.

He additionally ran in the direction of the lady’s room.

Scene 4:

The three boys hugged one another and sat on the mattress. Three of them have been sweating. Kabir was crying like a child. Angre was chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Vansh was solely saying Mummy! Mummy( a enterprise man is asking mummy😂😂. Wah bhai wah🤣).

Between all these the doorways and home windows begins to maneuver.

Angre: No wind is blowing then why they’re shifting?

Vansh: Please doorways and home windows cease shifting. We’re very scared. Cease. I do know you might be excellent.(oh to allow them to hear additionally. Keep on Mr. Vansh)

Kabir: You each hug me extra tightly. In any other case they’ll kill me. Oh god they appear so scary. Her eyes was full black in shade and her lips, it looks like she got here consuming a complete bucket of blood.

Vansh: Can’t you cease speaking? Say one thing good about them fool.

The sunshine goes off. Within the moon gentle they noticed a shadow fell on the ground. All three begins to cry collectively.

Kabir: We don’t wish to die so early. Please depart us.

The shadow approaches in the direction of them extra. The lady got here infront of them. She was holding a candle.

She got here and sat beside them.

Lady: You wish to costume like us? You needed to change into a ghost like us? Let me make you ghost by killing three of you.

Kabir, Vansh and Angre(in unison): Noooooooooo!!!!

Abruptly lights got here. The lady blew up the candle and begins to snort. The opposite two women additionally got here and be a part of her. All of them noticed their face to the boys.

Vansh: Riddhima you !!!

Undo: Sia (shocked)

Kabir: Sejal fool you! I’ll kill all three of you wait.

Riddhima: Oh god immediately i’ll die laughing. Vansh you have been calling Aunty and also you additionally gave a excessive leap. You must go and be a part of Olympics.

Sia: Angre you also needs to be a part of bhai. You ran so quick. Cheetah may also lose infront of you.

Sejal: And Kabir you! You have been flirting with a ghost! Like critically?

Angre: You shouldn’t have completed all this!

Vansh: Sure, we have been so scared.

Riddhima:Vansh I believe it’s your concept to scare us huh? Now you all are saying it’s flawed?

Kabir: However the way you all get to find out about our plan?

Riddhima: While you all are planning about it, I used to be passing out of your room. Really I used to be going to kitchen, however heard about your plannings.

Vansh: All my plans flopped.

Sia: Now all of you go to your room and sleep.

Angre: Good night time women.

Sejal: Good night time.

Carried out with this replace😂😂. Do remark about immediately’s replace. I do know a few of you guessed it. However I believe you all will take pleasure in it. If somebody has any drawback to go to washroom at midnight then I’m sorry for that🙈🙈. Love you all 💖❤