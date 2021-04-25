The reason of my ecstasy – Chapter 9 – TMT Updates

Chapter:7…”Historical past Reapeat Itself??”…

Scene 1:

Somebody goals a gun at him. The one who is aiming the gun is hidden within the bushes of the backyard. The individual saved his/her finger on the set off of the gun. He/She was about to shot when from reverse aspect an individual 2 photographs in direction of individual 1. Though individual 1 bought saved. Listening to the bullet sounds,Vansh bought alerted. He additionally toke out his gun, however he didn’t see anybody. Individual 2 involves individual 1.

Individual 1 once more tries to shot him once more however individual 2 punched him/her hardly on the face. Person1 additionally punched person2. Listening to the bullet sounds everone from the home got here to backyard. Each individual 1 and individual 2 ran from their. Each of them’s faces are coated so,nobody see one another.

Kabir( tensed): Bro what occurred? Anyone shot you? Do you get harm? What are you doing right here presently? If something had occurred to you then?

Vansh: I’m completely high quality Kabir. See I don’t bought harm.

Angre: And the bullet sound?

Kabir: Sure all of us heard that. Bro don’t cover something. Say it clearly. For me your life is extra valuable.

Vansh: Kabir and Angre don’t fear. Somebody tried to shot me however the individual missed the goal.

Kabir: If he didn’t missed it then?

Sia: We must always name a police.

Vansh: No Sia. No must name the police. It’s quite common for me. (I forgot to inform that Vansh is a underwolrd mafia. He sells diamond illegally. So he tries to disregard police. His household is aware of about this enterprise. Nobody is aware of this besides his relations not even Riddhima additionally.)

Kabir ( shouting):What frequent huh? Such a factor used to occurred earlier than 1 yr. That point Shweta saved you whenever you bought shoted. However now who will prevent? Say? Why don’t you perceive how a lot essential you might be for us. You might be our life. If you happen to will get harm then we will get the ache. Historical past was about to repeat itself and you might be saying it’s fairly regular? Are you aware what’s going to occur to Mother and Dadi when they’ll get to know this? If something occurred to you then have you learnt what’s going to occur to us?

Vansh ( hugging him): I do know you all love me quite a bit. I additionally know that nothing will occur to me as a result of my Kabir is with me. I do know he’ll save me. God may also lose infront of you. You might be shouting beacuase you might be scared for shedding me proper? However don’t fear,whenever you all are with me nothing will occur to me.

Kabir( crying): I like you a lot bhai. I can’t stay with out you. If something occurs to you then I can even finish my life.

Sia: And what about me? You two forgot me? (pouts)

Vansh and Kabir (in unison): You might be our little princess.

Three of them have a bunch hug.

In the interim Riddhima additionally got here there.

Sejal( whispering) Why are you so late? Is every little thing sloved?

Riddhima: Sure don’t fear.

Angre: Okay,now everyone go to your room. It’s late, we’ve to go away for VR Mansion tomorrow. Nobody will keep exterior their room now.

All of them dispersed.

Scene 2:

Kabir got here to fulfill with Riddhima.

Kabir: Riddhima have you learnt something concerning the assault? If you already know then say.

Riddhima: I used to be about to inform you. It’s once more Aryan.(Lag gyi was 440? 😂😂) He tried to shot him once more,however Ishani instructed me every little thing at nick time.

Flashback begins:

Riddhima: Is every little thing high quality? Why are you calling me at this hour?

Ishani : I wish to say you one thing.

Riddhima: Is something critical?

Ishani: Pay attention, I simply now got here from Aryan’s room and I noticed him to take a gun. He wore a black hoodie with black denims. He silently left from the home. I feel he’s going to assault Vansh. Watch out. It’s a must to defend him at any value.

Riddhima: What? Are you positive.

Shilling: 100%.

Riddhima: Okay Thanks.

Flashback ends.

Kabir: I’ll kill this Aryan.

Riddhima: Management your self. We now have to execute our subsequent plan from tomorrow solely. All the things will get clear that day.

Kabir: I’m eagerly ready for it.

Kabir left from there.

Scene 3:

Aryan: Once more that Vansh RaiSinghania bought saved. Who the hell was defending him. God additionally don’t need that Vansh. I’ve to do one thing else once more. Sure I’ll kill him on that day. Each wished to remain collectively na. I’ll make them collectively.( smirks)

Scene 4:

Within the name:

Riddhima: Ushani begin executing our subsequent plan. In any other case it could be late.

Ishani: Okay I’m sending it now solely.

Riddhima: All the very best.

Ishani wrotes one thing in a paper. After wrting she went to backyard. She threw the paper with a stone in it,in Aryan’s room and left from there.

Aryan was pondering what to do subsequent when the paper with the stone in it got here and hits on his shoulder.

Aryan:Aaahhh!! What the hell is that this?

He picks that and opens it.

Aryan: What’s written on it. Let me learn it…:

“Prepare Aryan. Your recreation is over. Your countdown of defeat has began.

~Your loving,

Sweety❤.”

Aryan’s face flip pale. He sat on the sting of the mattress with a shock. He was sweating.

Aryan: Is she got here again? However how it’s potential? No! No! Somebody is pranking with me. She will be able to’t come again.

Aryan solely murmurs : She will be able to’t come again,No! No!

Scene 5:

Riddhima: Sia we wish to know one thing.

Sia: What you wish to know?

Sejal: You’ll inform us na?

Sia:I promise, I’ll inform.

Riddhima: Who’s Shweta? I wish to know each single factor about her.

Sia: I’ll inform every little thing. Shweta was Vansh bhai’s fiancee,however….

Okay carried out with this replace. Do remark how you want KaVa’s chemistry?? From the subsequent chapter I’ll begin disclosing concerning the previous. Please attempt to enhance the feedback because it encourage me quite a bit to put in writing. Love you all❤❤. Keep in House and Keep Secure.God bless you all.