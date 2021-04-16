The reason of my ecstasy #Riansh FF Character Sketch – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Hii guys!!! Hope you all remembered me. You all liked my OS a lot,so I believed to put in writing a ff. I hope you all will give the identical like to me and my ff additionally. Right here is the character sketch of this ff:

Riddhima Sharma: A candy,scorching,bubbly woman. She is my feminine protagonist. Her primary goal is revenge. She is a celebration planner. Sadly her mom and her father died attributable to an accident leaving her an orphan.

Sejal Sen: Riddhima’s greatest buddy. She can also be a celebration planner. Sejal can also be an orphan. Each Riddhima and Sejal lives collectively.

Vansh RaiSinghania:A scorching , good-looking, dashing boy. He’s my male protagonist. His world revolves round her household. He’s a well-known enterprise tycoon. Eldest son of Anupriya RaiSinghania.

Kabir RaiSinghania:Vansh’s youthful brother. Son of Anupriya RaiSinghania. Greatest buddy of Riddhima and Sejal. He solely desires to develop into like is elder brother Vansh in all manners.

Each RaiSinghania: Vansh and Kabir’s youthful and loving sister. Youngest youngster of Anupriya RaiSinghania.

Aryan RaiSinghania: Vansh’s cousin. His father died attributable to a illness. His mom additionally handed away after his father’s lifeless. He reveals that he love Vansh quite a bit however really he desires to kill him and to take his place. His actual face is unknown to everybody.

Anupriya RaiSinghania: Single mom of Vansh, Kabir and Sia. She loves her three kids quite a bit. For her all three are similar. Although she is extra anxious for Vansh.

Sushani RaiSinghania: Eldest of RaiSinghania household. Everybody’s loving dadi( not dadi2.0😂😂)

Angre Mathur:He’s Vansh’s proper hand. Vansh regards him as his greatest buddy and brother. He’s very loyal to Vansh. He’s Vansh’s shadow. He lives with them in VR Mansion.

Ishani Rathod:In love with Kabir. However she saved it secret. She desires to admit it at proper time.(You’re going to get to find out about her in additional element later within the story)

Different characters will likely be revealed within the story. Keep tuned for the primary episode. Do remark concerning the character sketch. Attempt to forgive my errors as I’m very poor in english. Bye for now. Meet you all in subsequent chapter love you all💖💖.

