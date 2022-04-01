The Red Devils will play against Croatia, Morocco and Canada in the World Cup

The Red Devils will face Croatia, Morocco and Canada in Group F during the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Spain or Germany would already be waiting in the second round.

It’s a viable, but interesting draw for our Red Devils, at least in the first round. Each of the three opponents has a (football) link with Belgium.

The Red Devils will take on Croatia in a finals tournament for the first time, having lost a World Cup final four years ago. Ivan Perisic (ex-Roselare and Club Brugge) is still one of the enduring values ​​of Croats.

Morocco was already an opponent of Belgium at the 1994 World Cup; Mark DiGris then scored the only goal of the match with his head. This duality becomes even more interesting as many Moroccan internationals play football in Belgium (including Selim Amlah in Standard and Tariq Tisoudali in AA Gent) and our country has a significant Moroccan community…