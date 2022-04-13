Belgium’s goalscoring machine keeps running at full speed in World Cup qualifiers. Kosovo suffered a 1–6 loss, meaning it is almost second in the group.
match details
target:
- 22′ D Cagney 0-1
- 41′ Woolert 0-2
- 44′ Wulert 0-3
- 54′ Wallert 0-4
- 65′ Wallert 0-5 (Pen)
- 68′ Memety 1-5
- 78′ Minnart 1-6
Kosovo is no match for the flames
Unlike last week against Albania, the Flames started the game with great enthusiasm. He made it easy and caught Kosovar’s defenders from behind repeatedly. A Red Flame was struck offside 7 times in the first 15 minutes of the game.
In the 22nd minute, de Cagney opened the score with a pass from Wullaert. Moments later, five flames shot toward the target. This time it was de Cagney who provided assistance for Woolart.
from…
