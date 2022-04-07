For the first time ever, the Red Flames jersey was designed entirely for him by Adidas, whereas in the past he had a kit inspired by the Red Devils.

The new jersey, made entirely from Parle’s recycled marine plastic, will be worn for the first time this Thursday in Albania, where soldiers from Ives Cernales are playing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

“As a tribute to the Red Flames and the development of women’s football”, the Red Devils will also wear the shirt for a Nations League match in June, the federation says.

Reds Flames captain Tessa Woolert (photo) said, “It’s always nice to play in a new outfit. It’s even more true now that we’re wearing a very feminine model, and black is a great color.”