The Red Flames need not go into overdrive to pack defenseless Albania into the World Cup preliminary round. red flames

Albania Belgium End
05
As expected, Belgian women’s football didn’t waste too many words on their Albanian colleagues in the World Cup qualifiers. Albania remained at home for more than half an hour, but then the fence was raised. The Red Flames will play again in Kosovo on Tuesday.
match details
aim:
- 37′ D Cagney 0-1
- 39′ Woolert 0-2
- 43′ d Cagney 0-3
- 56′ – Woolert 0-4
- 79′ bloom 0-5
The Red Flames go into and over Albania after launching a search
The Red Flames started the game very hard. The capture was with Belgium, but the pace was very slow. Result: In the first 30 minutes our flames were unable to put together any combination.
