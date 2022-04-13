The Red Flames Walk in Kosovo, written by Wulart a quadruple writer (1-6)

Kosovo isn’t too bad at the start of the game, but the Flames have the most obvious chances. The most serious case ever has come to light Janice Cayman, which frame but which should have shaken the mesh. We think it shouldn’t take long for the opening score to fall.

And this is confirmed very quickly as Tyne de Cagney unblocks the situation with some sloppy action, with Woolart on assist. This is his tenth goal in this qualifying campaign.

A line of attack is emerging in the offensive phase of the Red Flames, but despite this apparent dominance, the Flames still waste much of the final gesture.

In the 42nd, Tessa Woolert made the break with her twelfth goal in these qualifications. And the thirteenth comes very quickly, three minutes later. The Belgians enter the locker room without any pressure with a three-goal advantage.

And never two without three, as the saying goes, Woolart scores 0-4…