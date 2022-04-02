The regattas club will pay tribute to the legends of Malvinas before facing the Hindus

The regattas will honor the veterans of Bella Vista Rugby Club Malvinas On the 40th anniversary of the war between Argentina and Great Britain. Before starting the match against Hindi, The San Miguel veterans will approach the arena and will be greeted with a military musical band,

First, players will build a “tunnel of honor” appreciating ex-combatants, and then the veteran himself will be in charge of delivering each player. A T-shirt with the island of Malvinas embroidered on it. This new garment will be the one they will wear throughout the year.

To end will perform an Olympic lap around the playing field, so that the community can pay a well-deserved tribute to him,

The tribute will be held after 3:00 pm and an important…