The release date of Netflix’s The Idhan Chronicles is September 10 worldwide plot, characters, release date and everything else

Netflix has confirmed the release of Id the Idhun Chronicles’, which will become the first original Spanish anime on August 13, 2020. The anime will premiere on September 10 in more than 190 countries. ‘The Idhun Chronicles’ is an adaptation of ‘The Resistance’ written by Laura Gallego. The Idhun chronicles is produced by Zeppelin and developed in Vitoria-Gustiz and will consist of five episodes of 25 minutes each.

The story of ‘The Idhun Chronicles’ is of action, friendship and fun. The clip released by Netflix introduces viewers to the main characters of the anime fighting for Annie’s freedom.

Idhun History Characters

Victoria (Michelle Jenner): – She has special powers and she knows how to use them from Shell. Its powers are limited to healing the soul of Limbahad. And connect with it further.

Jack (Itzan Escamilla): – She is 13 years old and has snake phobia. He also has anxiety and feels jealous around him when he is nervous. He is portrayed as optimistic, stubborn and impulsive.

Shell (Nico Romero): – He received the gift of magic from a unicorn and is a wizard of resistance. He taught Vittoria how to use his strength.

Alson (Carlos Cuevas): – He received his education at the Nergen Academy and is the principal prince of the state of Venicear. He is the leader of the rebel group.

Kirtash (Sergio Mur): – He is 15 years old and serves Ashran, the Necromancer, and enjoys the unwavering support of the Alarian wizard. He is a skilled murderer.

‘The Idhun Chronicles’ plot

When the three suns and the moon aligned above Idhun, Ashram the Necromancer seized power. After that, the rule of winged snakes began. The battle takes place on Earth where Victoria and Jack fight and those who run away are sent by Asharan to kill them. Jack and Victoria fight and form an unexpected alliance.

Idhun Chronicles release date

As discussed in the beginning. Idhun History, which will premiere on 10 September in more than 190 countries.