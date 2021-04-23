ENTERTAINMENT

The release date of the OTT movie Trisha Starrer Raangi will be announced soon

Avatar
By
Posted on
The release date of the OTT movie Trisha Starrer Raangi will be announced soon

The discharge date of the OTT film Trisha Starrer Raangi will likely be introduced quickly

Raangi is an rising Tamil language, female-focused motion thriller starring Trisha and Anaswara Rajan. The movie is directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Lyca Productions. The movie was set to be launched in 2020, however was delayed because of the COVID 19 outbreak. Take a look at the discharge particulars under.

Contents hide
1 Raangi Film OTT Launch Date:
1.1 Associated

Raangi Film OTT Launch Date:

Now it appears to be like just like the film has gotten a brand new path for launch as it’s reported that Raangi will likely be launched on OTT platform because the state of affairs outdoors is dire because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The official affirmation of the discharge date is awaited. We hope the film unit will present an replace on the discharge date of this extremely anticipated film quickly.

The release date of the OTT movie Trisha Starrer Raangi will be announced soon

This women-oriented movie was launched within the 12 months 2019. Outstanding director AR Murugadoss has written the story and dialogues for the movie. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by C Sathya, whereas Shakthi and Subarak directed the cinematography and modifying for the movie.

Trisha Starrer Raangi Movie

The makers launched the Raangi teaser in December 2019. Trisha performed an intense function and likewise wielded weapons. This extremely anticipated movie was shot in numerous areas together with Chennai, Trichi, Uzbekistan. The Buzz is that the protagonist Trisha discovered to experience a Bullet for the film and carried out the stunts herself.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top