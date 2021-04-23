The release date of the OTT movie Trisha Starrer Raangi will be announced soon

Raangi is an rising Tamil language, female-focused motion thriller starring Trisha and Anaswara Rajan. The movie is directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Lyca Productions. The movie was set to be launched in 2020, however was delayed because of the COVID 19 outbreak. Take a look at the discharge particulars under.

Now it appears to be like just like the film has gotten a brand new path for launch as it’s reported that Raangi will likely be launched on OTT platform because the state of affairs outdoors is dire because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The official affirmation of the discharge date is awaited. We hope the film unit will present an replace on the discharge date of this extremely anticipated film quickly.

This women-oriented movie was launched within the 12 months 2019. Outstanding director AR Murugadoss has written the story and dialogues for the movie. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by C Sathya, whereas Shakthi and Subarak directed the cinematography and modifying for the movie.

The makers launched the Raangi teaser in December 2019. Trisha performed an intense function and likewise wielded weapons. This extremely anticipated movie was shot in numerous areas together with Chennai, Trichi, Uzbekistan. The Buzz is that the protagonist Trisha discovered to experience a Bullet for the film and carried out the stunts herself.