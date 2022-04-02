The rest of the NBA world searching for 76ers, Cade Cunningham, is special

It has been clear for some time that Cade Cunningham is going to be a featured player for the Detroit Pistons. However, the rest of the NBA world is really just learning about him. The Philadelphia 76ers learned the hard way.

While Pistons fans have felt for some time that Cade Cunningham One hekuwa player is, and is only going to get better, the rest of the NBA universe still in the dark. The 76ers dropped 27 points on them in a 102–94 victory over Detroit.

Yeah, Cunningham was No. 1 overall in the draft, so he’s not exactly a sleeper. However, a slow start due to an ankle injury, as well as an absolutely terrible start to the season by the Pistons, took him off the radar of many NBA observers.

Last time 76 people viewed 6-foot-7 Oklahoma…