The return of an unusual pair on the front page

The third season of “Astrid and Raphael” is premiering on the front page, ahead of airing on France 2. Starting April 7, RTBF will introduce two new episodes per week, with Sarah Mortensen and Lola DeWare in the lead roles.

An impossible tandem, an invincible pair, fire and ice collide. Rafael Coste and Astrid Nielsen, that’s all. For the past three years, these two women who are opposites, have been the heroines of the hit series “Astrid and Raphael”, which was worn by actresses Sarah Mortensen and Lola Devere. The first is the symbol of an archivist of the Judicial Police with autism. The other is a crime squad commander with a formidable instinct. Therefore, when the subtle soul of one meets the yearning of the other, it…