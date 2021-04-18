The Return of the Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI AND NO. 2 CONTENDER BRIAN ORTEGA TO COACH MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHTS AND MIDDLEWEIGHTS IN THE RETURN OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER®

PREMIERES TUESDAY, JUNE 1 EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+

The extremely anticipated The Return of The Final Fighter®: Crew Volkanovski vs. Crew Ortega will see UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach males’s bantamweights and middleweights competing to make the UFC roster. Following the collection, which solely debuts Tuesday, June 1 on ESPN+, the 2 coaches will put together to sq. off for the featherweight title at a date that can be decided within the close to future.

The Return of The Final Fighter (TUF 29) will function a dynamic solid of 16 ascending athletes within the males’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and middleweight (185 lbs.) divisions, who’ve put every little thing else of their lives apart for the prospect to pursue their UFC desires.

Your complete twelve episode season of TUF 29 can be obtainable solely on ESPN+, with one episode dropping every Tuesday starting June 1. As well as, UFC followers can re-watch all 28 earlier seasons of TUF on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports activities streaming service, with total seasons premiering on the service every week by way of the top of Could for bingeable viewing.

The Final Fighter is the enduring actuality tv collection that has launched hundreds of thousands of latest and die-hard followers to future UFC champions and high contenders. These whose careers have been formed by their participation in The Final Fighter embody: Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Corridor and lots of others.

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion Volkanovsky (22-1, combating out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) is unbeaten in nearly eight years, together with 9 straight wins within the UFC. Volkanovski proved himself as certainly one of UFC’s high pound-for-pound fighters with two title battle victories over Max Holloway, together with dominant performances towards Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Darren Elkins. Volkanovski now hopes to expertise the identical sort of success in his first alternative as a head coach.

Ortega (15-1, combating out of Los Angeles, Calif.) is decided to make 2021 the 12 months his UFC title desires change into a actuality. Two years faraway from his first title problem, Ortega hopes to use the identical abilities that helped him defeat the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano, to foster the careers of future UFC stars.

Beneath is a full checklist of rivals scheduled to compete in The Return of The Final Fighter: Crew Volkanovski vs. Crew Ortega (title, age, skilled document and combating out of):

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHTS

Daniel Argueta | 27 | 5-0 | Chicago, IL

Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1 | Spokane, WA

Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0 | Deerfield Seaside, FL

Vince Murdock | 30 | 11-6 | Sacramento, CA

Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0 | Fall River, MA

Joshua Rettinghouse | 31 | 16-5 | Spokane, WA

Liudvik Sholinian | 30 | 9-1 | Kiev, Ukraine

Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2 | Houston, TX

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Aaron Phillips | 29 | 5-1 | Kotzbue, AK

Andre Petroski | 29 | 5-1 | Philadelphia, PA

Bryan Battle | 26 | 4-1 | Charlotte, NC

Ryder Newman | 25 | 3-1 | Las Vegas, NV

Tresean Gore | 26 | 3-0 | Decatur, GA

Miles Hunsinger | 30 | 7-0 | Las Vegas, NV

Kemran Lachinov 30 | 10-3 | West Springfield, MA

Gilbert Urbina | 25 | 6-1 | Rio Grande Valley, TX

*All athletes are topic to alter