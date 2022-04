Loma Negra, on and off the field

Amalita Fortbat was convinced to put together a football team to play the old national tournament., represent Olavaria. For this purpose, he hired great players, such as Pampa Orte, Armando Husillos and Carlitos Scuo, among others.

Loma Negra has a record: it won a friendly 1–0 against the old Soviet Union selection, who had just settled with the Argentines of Maradona, Passarella and Kemps. Loma Negra has a record: it won a friendly 1–0 against the old Soviet Union selection, who had just settled with the Argentines of Maradona, Passarella and Kemps.

But the dream lasted for a few years and then Loma Negra was once again the team of the neighborhood, And in history it will remain as a myth,…